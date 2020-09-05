Watch Cowboys Attempt to Herd Escaped Bison in Nebraska

It appears that the bison that escaped into Nebraska have been located. There is new video that shows cowboys attempting to get the huge animals under control.

As we previously reported, 125 bison knocked down a gate in Overton, Nebraska. This phone video was captured near Loomis, Nebraska.

It appears that these bison journeyed about a half hour south of where the fence was breached traveling from Overton to Loomis.

Google Maps Satellite View

You might remember this type of event also happened last year. As this story notes, there's a big difference between locating an escaped bison herd and capturing it. There's been no confirmation so far if the cowboys were able to convince the bison to stop where they want them.