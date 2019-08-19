WATCH: Crazy Constant Lightning Storm in Converse County

I can't remember what day this happened last week, but if you were in Converse County, you had almost constant lightning one night. This guy captured a video of what the skies looked like.

I dug through weather forecasts from the National Weather Service for different Converse County locations and for the life of me, I can't figure out the exact day. The one thing I am certain of is the lightning was intense.

The guy that captured this video was pretty wise. He pulled his truck off the side of the road way far away from the actual lightning to record what he was seeing. His experience reminded me of an old National Geographic story about lightning and how it charges the air to around 50,000 Fahrenheit. You don't want to be on the receiving end of that.

National Geographic said that you have a 1 in 3,000 chance of getting hit by lightning in your lifetime, so there's that. Fortunately in Converse County last week, it was just real pretty in the sky.