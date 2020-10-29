WATCH: Family Tries Turkey Dinner Candy Corns (YUCK)

Lets get this out of the way - I LIKE CANDY CORN. Some of you don't. That's okay. Those little things are actually one of my favorite Halloween treats.

But, Turkey Dinner Flavored Candy Corn? No way. Who out there even likes the sound of that? But it sounds bad enough that most people would be tempted to give it a tiny try. Just a little, then spit it out.

Much like flavored jelly beans, the bag is filled with candy corns that taste like different parts of your traditional Thanksgiving Dinner.

That's right: turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

I am not sure why this family, in the video above, chose to shoot their video in the car, the dining room table would have made more sense, but I'll give them a lot of credit for giving it a try.

As for the makers of this - whatever this is - I'll give them credit for trying something weird. I like weird.

Let's face it, no one will buy this every year as their favorite treat. But it is fun to come out with this idea once, just so we can all have fun trying a bite or two, then throw the rest in the trash, because not even the dog would want it.

SPOILER ALERT: Surprisingly, according to this family, the turkey candy actually taste like turkey. They were not too thrilled with the green bean candy.

This reminds me of that scene in Charlie & The Chocolate Factory when that kid eats the gum that's an entire 3 course dinner. If I remember the movie correctly, it did not end well when she got to dessert.