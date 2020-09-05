WATCH: Frankie MacDonald Predicts Major Storm For Casper & Cheyenne

We've already heard the rumors that lower temperatures, rain and snow are on the way for the Cowboy State following the Labor Day weekend, but when you hear the news from Canada's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, you know it's true.

Frankie's latest video highlights his prediction that snow is imminent in both Casper and Cheyenne, on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

Frankie's major storm warning lines up with the most recent reports from the National Weather Service Center in Riverton. While the snow will more than likely hit us, it probably won't stick, at least not for long. The temperatures are expected to be back in the 70° range by next Friday (September 11th, 2020).