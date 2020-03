Thanks to many of you who have shared videos from what looked like an amazing performance by Garth Brooks in Denver Saturday night. If you missed it, here's a video of Garth performing "The Thunder Rolls".

Marishka Chudilowsky also shared her video of Garth in Denver playing "The Beaches of Cheyenne" on Facebook.

Fox 31 in Denver reported that over 84,000 attended Saturday night's show.