Watch: Huge Herd Of Horses Running In The Mountains Is Pure Joy

Nothing captures the imagination quite like a huge herd of horses running across a Western landscape.

Add to this mental image several cowboys urging the herd on, and you can see why the video below made our hearts happy.

This large herd of horses belongs to the Sombrero Ranch located in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado in Estes Park.

Normally these horses are used to take tourists on trail rides, and to give city folks the chance to experience a bit of Western life.

In this video, the herd of horses is being gathered up and moved to another area of the ranch.

At first, I thought it was simply the seasonal moving of horses to another pasture area.

Often times ranches will move horses to different pastures for Winter, and Summer.

But, after reading some of the comments it turns out that they were moving this large herd of horses to a movie set, to be used for an upcoming film.

I reached out to the Sombrero Ranch to see if I could gather some more information about this exciting news...but have yet to hear back from them.

I promise I'll keep you posted if I hear anything.

