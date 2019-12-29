WATCH: Massive Ice Chunks Fall From TV Tower

Oh, Man! I just came across this video on YouTube. In Wyoming, we're no strangers to ice falling from the sky. But, this is a whole other level (watch the video above)

It's from a TV station in Oklahoma in 2007. After a winter storm, there was a bunch of ice on the station's tower. Then suddenly chunks of ice start falling out of the sky. They come crashing down on the parking lot...and the cars!

It's like a worst-case scenario hail storm from 1600 feet above.