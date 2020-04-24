WATCH: Moose Caught Breaking ‘No Swimming’ rule at Colorado Park

The rule at Staunton State Park is no swimming until further notice, but that didn't stop a moose from taking a dip.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out a video with a huge moose playing in the water at Staunton State Park. The enormous animal even seems to notice the people on the opposite shore and doesn't mind. CPW is reminding residents that swimming at the park is not allowed for the time being.

Moose can be very aggressive and dangerous. As always CPW is reminding you not to approach, feed or mess with wildlife. Find out more HERE.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife