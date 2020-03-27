Watch Ned LeDoux Perform a Mini-Concert in His Backyard

Leave it to some of our favorite musicians to keep us entertained in this time when gathering together for a show is not possible. Ned LeDoux just performed a mini-concert in his backyard and you can watch it here.

Ned shared this neat video on Facebook where he performed a few songs and talked about hobbies he's been working on during his quarantine time.

Long before this isolation thing became a way of life, we've recommended that you add Ned to your must-follow list on Facebook and pretty much everywhere else, too.

