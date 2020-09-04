WATCH: Off Duty Cheyenne Cop, Airman Detain Groping Suspect

A Cheyenne police officer and F.E. Warren airman are being lauded for their actions during a recent incident at King Soopers.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman say Sgt. Zachary Bentley was off duty and shopping with his family around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, when he "noticed a disturbance involving a male grabbing several female shoppers in an inappropriate manner."

"Bentley, as well as other shoppers, immediately intervened," Inman said in a news release. "Bentley identified himself as a police officer and he ordered the suspect to get on the ground."

Cheyenne Police Department

When the man refused to comply, fellow shopper and U.S. Air Force SSgt. Brandin McGovern came to Bentley's aid, and the man was taken to the ground until on-duty officers arrived to arrest him.

"Due to the nature of the crimes charged, further information cannot be revealed at the current time relating to the offenses and suspect," said Inman.

