Watch Out For These Coronavirus Scams

Law enforcement agencies across the country are reporting numerous scams that con artists are using in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Here are some of the more common scams being reported, according to the post:

-COVID-19 Testing kits: Scammers are telling people that they can bypass medical professionals and get tested for a small fee. Not only are the tests not available this way, but these cons carry the added danger that they are often used as part of a phishing scam offering free home testing kits in return for personal financial information.

-Government Stimulus Checks: While the federal government may indeed be sending people stimulus checks in the near future, beware of any link that your receive that asks you to share personal and/or financial information in order to receive such money. If you do receive a correspondence about stimulus money, visit the IRS or other official federal government website to check out what you are being told before taking any action.

Scammers often use text messages, phone calls (often robocalls) or emails. Never, under any circumstances, give out personal information to unsolicited callers and always avoid clicking on links in emails or text messages unless you know the person sending the message.