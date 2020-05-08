Watch Plows Blow Snow Off Beartooth Highway into the Blue Sky

I would argue that there are very few things in life that are more beautiful than this time of year when snowplows are clearing the Beartooth Highway. New video proves exactly what I'm talking about.

Check out this video shared on Facebook by the Montana Department of Transportation. This is near mile marker 46.

If for some reason you have trouble seeing their Facebook video, they've shared it on YouTube also.

Just look at that brilliant blue sky. I can look at this all day (and I might). I have raved before about how Beartooth Highway is my favorite road in America so I'll try to spare you my drooling this time. There is a reason why this is always ranked among the best scenic byways in America.

Very much appreciate the Montana Department of Transportation for sharing drone video of the clearing of this beautiful part of America.