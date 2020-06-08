The Official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page recently shared an informational video outlining how to safely enjoy the park.

In the short, under 2-minute video, several different rangers laid out safety and planning tips to help make your experience more enjoyable. Some of the key points in the video include:

Download the Yellowstone App before you arrive

Use facial covering in the more crowded areas of the park

Practice "save selfies" and never approach wildlife

Keep 25 yards away from most wildlife

Keep 100 yards away from wolves and bears

Stay on the trails and boardwalks when exploring the thermal areas

There are plenty more awesome tips the rangers shared in the video, which hopefully, will make traveler's excursions, much safer, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the park attracts people from all over the world.

In the video, one of the rangers mentioned that the internet is spotty at the park. Late last month, Yellowstone officials did propose installing WiFi in select areas. According to a news release, the proposal includes installing WiFi equipment at select park lodging facilities and public housing.