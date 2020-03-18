Watch Salt Lake City Earthquake Shake Cars in a Parking Lot

Salt Lake City just had its strongest earthquake in 28 years today. How big was it? Strong enough to shake cars and set off their alarms in a parking lot as this video shows.

This was shared on YouTube from the quake that hit the Salt Lake City area at 7:09 am this morning.

Here's part of the description of how this video was captured:

...there was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake about 3 miles from where this video was shot. It came from the sentry footage from a Tesla Model, 3

Many other Salt Lake City residents have shared videos of the earthquake as it happened.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports no serious injuries although there were some buildings damaged and a chemical leak which is now under control. This 5.7 quake was the strongest since 1992 according to reports.