Watch the First Episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ For Free on YouTube

If you’re interested in the new animated Star Trek series, the first since the original animated Trek from the early 1970s, but you haven’t ponied up for the CBS All Access streaming service yet, here’s some good news for you: Star Trek: Lower Deck’s first episode is currently streaming for free on YouTube.

And if you’re interested in the new animated Star Trek but you haven’t ponied up for the CBS All Access streaming service yet and you’re literally too lazy to click a few buttons to find it on YouTube, here it is right here:

The series, created by Mike McMahan, is the first comedy Star Trek series in history; where most Treks follow a brave captain and their key crew members on quests to explore strange new worlds, Lower Decks focuses on the ensigns who tend to get killed anonymously in the backgrounds of shots. The official synopsis:

Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet's U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.

If you like what you see, the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming now on CBS All Access.