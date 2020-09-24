WATCH: ‘Super Scooper’ Helping Out With Wyoming Fire

Video shared to Facebook on Wednesday shows a 'Super Scooper' airplane loading up to drop water on the Mullen Fire burning in southeastern Wyoming.

According to InciWeb, aircraft are a critical component in fighting the Mullen Fire.

On Tuesday, helicopters delivered more than 22,000 gallons of water to help firefighters.

The Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest southwest of Centennial. It is currently at 17,763 acres and is 2% contained.

On Wednesday, Gusty northwest winds expanded the southern flank of the fire and fire managers expect more growth on Thursday.

Currently, the communities of Lake Cree, Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone are under evacuation orders.

Private land along Fox Creek Road, Albany and Centennial and all areas west of Wyoming Highway 11 are under pre-evacuation notices.

Firefighters are working to protect the Keystone community along with the Rob Roy Reservoir area, which is a vital source for the Cheyenne water supply.

A structure protection group is preparing evacuated communities in case wind-driven fire spreads through the area. They are removing brush around buildings and installing sprinkler systems.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though officials have said that it is likely human-caused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Medicine Bow National Forest Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2392.