WATCH: Teacher Hilariously Talks Kindergartners & Face Masks

With back to school coming soon across the nation, the subject of face masks with students is a big concern.

Brett Abramson is a kindergarten teacher that has some pretty unique concerns about how young children will react to the mandated usage of face masks and also how their parents will interact with staff. She posted a video to her Facebook page (shown below) that outlines, pretty accurately, how things will probably go.

What wearing face masks in school will look like this year.

*I also threw up after one of the takes Posted by Brett Abramson on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The hilarious 3-minute video has been going viral throughout the month of July. It has already been shared over the 20,000 times on social media and has over 2100 comments, from people that agree and disagree with Brett's comedic portrayal.

Although completely comical in nature, it does bring up some very realistic concerns, with probably the most important point being how parents treat the teachers and school staff. The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely been an inconvenience for everyone, but at the end of the day, we are all human and should be treated as such, which is to say, with both courtesy and respect. After all, we're all in this together.