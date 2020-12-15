Watch The Opening Scene of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Online

Warner Bros. has released the opening scene of Christopher Nolan's Tenet online. The six-minute prologue sets up the action for the main plot, giving some much-needed context that we didn't have in previous trailers. For some, the clip may look familiar — it played in select IMAX theaters before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last December. Watch the scene in full below:

A long, long time ago, in December of 2019, the first trailer for Tenet was released. We thought we knew what we were getting ourselves into — a big-budget, cerebral action thriller that would arrive in theaters relatively soon. But then the coronavirus hit, and Tenet's release was delayed three times. The movie became the first Hollywood blockbuster to open in theaters following the pandemic closures, debuting in the UK on August 26 and domestically on September 3.

But although the movie was technically released in theaters, a good portion of the country wasn't able to see it. Movie theaters have remained shuttered in Los Angeles and New York City, among other regions. Even in places where movie theaters were operating, the attendance was pitifully low due to suggestions from health officials to avoid indoor gatherings.

The sharing of Tenet’s prologue ties into Warner Bros.’ announcement to give the movie a home release on Tuesday, December 15. Tenet is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and Digital. Finally, you can watch it from the safety of your own home.