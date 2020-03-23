Watch: The Colorado Symphony Performs Ode to Joy Via Webcam

Since recent news feeds seem like a constant wave of doom and gloom, the positive stories of today truly shine, which is maybe why this video affected us so much (yes, that means I cried).

The Colorado Symphony is one of many groups cancelling concerts and events due to the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they still can't share some (Ode to) joy. In a video posted today, March 23, 49 of the symphony's musicians joined together via video conferencing to perform a stunning tribute to Ludwig Van Beethoven while still practicing safe social distancing. See the video here:

According to the Denver Westword, the symphony still plans to play Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 26.