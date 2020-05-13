Watch the Cowgirls’ 2007 WNIT Championship Wednesday Night

This week’s flashback for University of Wyoming Athletics features the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball teams’ win in the 2007 WNIT Championship.

The “Cowgirl Capsule” will be rebroadcast on the Wyoming Athletics Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesday (tonight). Former Cowgirl Justyna Podziemska will be sharing memories with fans on Facebook during the telecast.

The Cowgirls captured their first WNIT title with a 72-56 victory over Wisconsin in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,462 fans at the Arena-Auditorium.

After a tight game early, UW closed the first half on a 17-6 run and led 39-26 at halftime. The Cowgirls pushed to a 55-33 lead early in the second half, their largest lead of the game. After Wisconsin trimmed it to 57-48 with 7:49 left, Wyoming answered with a 15-4 surge that put the game away.

Podziemska had 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists, while Jodi Bolerjack also scored 16 points in the victory. Hanna Zavecz was named the WNIT MVP. The Cowgirls finished the season with a 27-9 overall record.

This rebroadcast follows the Wyoming Cowboys’ run to the 2015 Mountain West Basketball Championship, the 2016 Cowboy football victory at home over Boise State, and the 2016 Cowboy football win at home over San Diego State in recent weeks.