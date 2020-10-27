WATCH: The Trailer For Wyo Author C.J. Box’s ‘Big Sky’

Wyoming native and best-selling author C.J. Box will see one of his stories make it to the small screen. In January, Deadline reported that ABC television had ordered a series based on Box's The Highway, the first book in his Cassie Dewell series of novels. The series is titled Big Sky and we just got our first look (watch the trailer above).

Big Sky is scheduled to premiere on ABC TV on November 17. The show was created by David E. Kelly. You may remember him as the creator of the TV shows The Practice and Ally McBeal, and more recently Mr. Mercadees and Big Little Lies.

The show will follow Cassie Dewell and former police investigator Cody Hoyt as they investigate the disappearance of two women from a remote stretch of Montana road. Kylie Bunbury will star as Cassie Dewell with Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

There are four novels in the Cassie Dewell book series. After The Highway, is Badlands (2015), then Paradise Valley (2017), and finally The Bitterroots (2019).

C.J. Box is a Wyoming native who grew up in Casper and now lives on a Wyoming ranch. Along with the Cassie Dewell series, he is the author of several novels, including the Joe Pickett series.