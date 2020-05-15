Watch the University of Wyoming Virtual Commencement Ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to many events in 2020. Including the commencement ceremony for the University of Wyoming's spring class of 2020.

But, that won't stop the Pokes from recognizing and celebrating this year's grad. The University will hold a virtual ceremony Saturday (May 16) and you can watch it on WyoCast here: bit.ly/uwyo-2020-commencement. The University says that the ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM.

The University says that the single ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes. It will include all colleges and degrees.

