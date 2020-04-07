Watch These Baby Snakes Who Are Not Practicing Social Distancing

Social distancing and quarantine guidelines indicate that it's not safe to gather in groups of 10 or more. A new video shows that baby snakes are not observing these restrictions.

Jody Hartnett Moats shared this interesting snake moment on her Facebook page.

As many times as I've mowed my yard and encountered snakes, I don't ever remember seeing baby snakes with their heads poked out of the snake hole.

When the coronavirus first became known, there was a theory that snakes were responsible for the spreading. Nature.com debunked that a few months ago. It's still a nice visual reminder that gathering in groups like this if you're a human is not advisable.

