WATCH: These Tourons Risk Life & Limb To Take Pictures At The Grand Tetons

There are a lot of things people do to get that perfect picture. This should not be one of them.

A new video posted to Facebook by Christopher Kirby showcases a group of people which we affectionately refer to as tourons, standing way too close to the wildlife in Jackson Hole at the Grand Teton National Park.

As the video clearly shows, there were a group of moose butting heads on the road. Instead of doing the intelligent thing and getting out of the way of the large animals, a group of camera-totting tourists keep attempting to get closer to the action.

That is definitely a no-no. The moose clearly did not want the humans in their space. Luckily for everyone involved, the animals didn't charge.

This video is undoubtable proof that sometimes it's better to be lucky than smart.