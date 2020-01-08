Watch This Little Girl Find Her Shadow For The First Time

I know I'm going to get a lot of hate for saying this but, I never really thought all that much of 'cute' kid videos a few years ago. But now I'm an uncle and I've gotten to see some pretty funny moments from my two nephews and now I finally understand why moments like this one are so funny and a good thing to be shared with everyone.

I can only assume that it's her first time finding her shadow and it's truly a special moment. Not much more to say except that it made me smile and think of my little nephews and I hope it did something similar for you.

Happy humpday Casper.