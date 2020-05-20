There's lots of reasons to appreciate living in Colorado, and our proximity to our state's wildlife is definitely one of them. Just recently, one woman filmed two bighorn sheep right outside her door.

A video captured in Northern Colorado shows three bighorn sheep playing and locking horns on a large pile of dirt.

Elizabeth Donna Williams shared the footage on Facebook of the sheep playing near her home. The animals later stopped by for a quick hello and were courteous enough to respect social distancing.