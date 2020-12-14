WATCH: TikTok User Highlights Everything Awesome About Wyoming

Wyoming isn't always seen in the best light. Maybe because of our relatively small population, there isn't as many people to boast about how truly awesome it is to live here. One TikTok user is aiming to change that.

Isaac Spotts recently uploaded a video to TikTok which highlights all that is good about the Cowboy State. The video begins with Spotts pointing to a thought bubble above his head that reads:

This is what I mean when I say I live in Wyoming...

While I love literally everything about this video, some have found it interesting (or funny even), that TikTok felt the need to add a disclaimer to the video. It states:

The action in this video could result in serious injury.

Considering everything depicted in the video is pretty much some form of outside life, whether a sporting activity or just driving down the road, I must wonder if TikTok adds that same disclaimer for any other type of sport, like for instance football.

One thing is certain, I am very thankful that Isaac compiled such awesome footage. This video deserves every single one of the almost 670,000 likes it's received, including mine and it's over 2.8 million views.