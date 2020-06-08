Watch Tourons Get WAY Too Close to Grizzly Mom with 4 Cubs

This is why we can't have nice things. There's new video showing a large group of people who got way too close to a grizzly mom and 4 cubs.

You had to figure it was just a matter of time. With the easing of some restrictions and the opening of many of our national parks, people getting too close to wildlife was inevitable. This video was captured a few days ago in Grand Teton National Park. Notice toward the end of this video as the grizzly sow looks at the group of tourists with cameras and seems to hesitate to decide if she's hungry enough to eat them all.

I love bears and think they're fascinating. My family only saw one when we went through Glacier National Park 4 years ago. We were over 200 yards away and in our car when we spotted a young grizzly grazing in the distance. We didn't get out of our car and didn't yell at the bear. Shocking, I know.

As much as I'd love to see a bear up close, this kind of situation has so many opportunities to not end well for the people and the bears.

I wonder if this is the famous bear 399. The Wikipedia page dedicated to keeping track of her notes she had a couple of cubs a few years ago and there's word she may have been spotted recently with 4 cubs this year which can be rare. A tour video a few weeks ago appears to show her with 4 just like the bear in this video.