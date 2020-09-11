WATCH: Utah Wind Blows Over Tractor-Trailer on Highway

Trucks blowing over on the interstate is not just a Wyoming phenomenon.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the state was experiencing winds of up to high winds. They also shared this video showing a tractor-trailer blowing next to a truck that's already on its side Tuesday:

Phoenix television station Fox 10 reported that dozens of trucks were blown over by hurricane-strength winds. It marked one of Utah's most destructive windstorms on record.

The station also reported that winds eventually reached 99 mph in Utah, per the National Weather Service.