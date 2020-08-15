Watch Video of a Tiny Tornado that Hit Near Riverton Last Week

If you blinked, you probably missed it, but there really was a tiny tornado that was spotted near Riverton this past week.

The National Weather Service in Riverton shared video on YouTube of this confirmed tornado event. It was only on the ground for around 3 minutes.

Here's how they described it:

This is a video of a short-lived EF-0 tornado that touched down about six miles northwest of Riverton, Wyoming at 552 PM MDT on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. The tornado was only on the ground for three minutes, had a path length of a tenth of a mile, and was twenty yards wide. The tornado did not produce any damage.

This was confirmed by a status update they shared on Facebook.

Compared to some other states, we don't see many strong twisters in Wyoming. But the storm this past week proves our skies can surprise us.