Watch Video of Exotic Sports Cars Cruising Through Wyoming

It's that time of year when some of the most exotic sports cars you will ever see come cruising through Wyoming. The Goldrush Rally just stopped in Jackson and I have found brand new video of what classic supercars paid us a visit.

Several dudes traveled to Jackson this past weekend and shared what their eyes saw. This is that. No rally is quite like Goldrush.

The Goldrush Rally is one of the most elite vehicle events in America. It started in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago and Jackson was the final stop. Due to the pandemic, there were health precautions taken to reduce the crowds and number of vehicles. Other locations on the road to Jackson included Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and even as far north as northern Idaho. Salt Lake City was also a part of this year's Goldrush.

If you love cars as much as I do, you owe it to yourself to spectate the Goldrush Rally at least once in your lifetime. Bugatti, McLarens, Porsche...sports cars you aren't likely to see anywhere else travel the roads of Wyoming during this event.