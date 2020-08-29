WATCH: Video Shows Burning Camper on Wyoming Highway

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video Saturday evening that shows quite a bit for only being one second long.

What is apparently a camper is seen engulfed in flames in the middle of the highway.

According to the post, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County fire department responded to a vehicle fire near on Interstate 25 near the port of entry.

Thankfully, the patrol said, no one was hurt.

However, as of Saturday evening, there have been 79 traffic fatalities in the Cowboy State this year.