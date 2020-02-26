There have been hundreds of avalanches in the Colorado high country this winter, with 100 happening over President's Day weekend alone.

While some avalanches are intended to keep unexpected, dangerous slides from happening, the hundred documented over that particular weekend in February were not planned avalanches.

One dangerous slide near Leadville on February 11 was triggered by something as small as a snowmobile, and it was caught on video. While the first snowmobile causes the avalanche to start, the slide completely engulfs the second snowmobile.

Fortunately, according to the post by Colorado Avalanche Information Center - CAIC on Facebook, the rider survived. The Washington Post reported that the rider was buried to his neck, and with just a slightly more snow, this could have been deadly.

