Watch: Vintage Road Trip Video From The 1970s

When I came across this vintage video from the 1970's I was immediately struck by what the videographer chose to film.

Unlike many videos of Wyoming where it is sweeping majestic mountains and vast prairie views, this clip really shows the towns as they were in the 1970s.

Gas stations and bus depots, neighborhoods and even a trailer park can all be found in this road trip video gem.

According to the description this is "Part 4 of film shot by my grandfather on a road trip in 1970. This part begins in Rawlins, Wyoming."

I'm pretty sure this also shows some footage of the Snowies...but I'm not positive...

Maybe you can take a moment to watch this and let me know if you recognize some of these Wyoming views?