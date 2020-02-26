Watch Wild Skijoring Wipeout at Wyoming Winter Rodeo in Sheridan

It's no secret that skijoring can be a dangerous Wyoming winter sport. One skier at the Wyoming Winter Rodeo in Sheridan suffered a wild wipeout.

Numerous people have shared this accident from numerous angles. Walker Billings had probably the closest angle right next to the ramp.

Erin L Sio appeared to be a little further up the street based on the video she shared on Facebook.

I looked for details on the condition of the skier. There's no report of any serious injuries on the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo Facebook page. One of the comments mentioned that the guy was taken away in an ambulance. MSN confirmed that they guy was taken away by ambulance. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as that was an ugly spill.