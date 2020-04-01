Watch Wyoming Volleyball and Golf Practice Apart, But Together

With all sports canceled and classes now online, Wyoming student-athletes are having fun practicing while not being in Laramie.

The Cowgirl volleyball and Cowgirl golf teams showed off their skills while passing a ball across the country.

Wyoming Cowgirl golf played in two tournaments this spring before the remainder of their season was canceled. Wyoming volleyball would have been in spring practice. All of it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app