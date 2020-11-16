Video shared to Facebook shows two tractor-trailers being toppled in the Wyoming wind.

Cheyenne resident Steve LaFave shared the video on Facebook on Sunday afternoon. It depicts a tractor-trailer and its driver fighting against the wind on an interstate highway.

Much of the area was under a high wind warning through the weekend.

MORE: Cheyenne Airport Records Hurricane Force Wind Saturday

After being pushed around, the truck overturns. Another truck in the frame also overturns, but it's hard to tell if the first truck collided with it or not.

CONTENT WARNING; The video contains strong language.

As they approach the scene, the driver of the vehicle appears to drive around and states his intention to go around the wreck. However, he may have had a change of heart as he rolls his window down and asks "Are you all right?" before the video cuts out.

MORE: