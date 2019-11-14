[WATCH] Your Dog Will Always Be Better At Ice Fishing Than You

Ice fishing is a great time to be alone with your thoughts, where it's just you the fish and of course man's best friend. But we've all had those times when we go out ice fishing and we end up freezing our butts off and come home empty-handed.

In situations like that, it's nice to have your dog by your side to show you how ice fishing is really done.

Next time, leave the fishing pole and auger at home and just bring the dog... You'll catch more fish that way.