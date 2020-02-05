Watching this Girl Get Her First Horse Warms Our Hearts

In the dead of winter, sometimes you just need a little something to make you feel warm even if it's only inside of your heart. There's a new video of a girl getting her first horse that accomplishes this mission.

Just watch this young girl who gets surprised by her parents with her first horse. This is special.

Here's how the parents described what happened on this YouTube share:

So my husband and I surprised our daughter by buying her the horse we have been leasing. We’ve all fallen in love with him, and he provides a little peace & tranquility to our very disorderly life. It’s pretty special.

You never forget your first horse. There you go. A little warmth for a regular cold February day.