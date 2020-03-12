WDCI Employee Given Award from OffenderWatch

An employee of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations (WDCI), Jenny Stalo, received national recognition this week for her role in managing data on the state about 2,100 registered active sex offenders.

Stalo, a records analyst, was recognized by OffenderWatch for excellence in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives and saving officers hundreds of hours of time per month by expertly managing of National Crime Information Center Data.

WDCI uses the tool OffenderWatch, the leading sex offender registry management partner, to keep track of registered sex offenders. Stalo was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies,

The National Crime Information Center has approved nearly all of WDCI's data under Stalo's leadership.

WDCI is responsible for overseeing each county’s sheriff’s office as they manage, track and verify registered sex offenders in the state.