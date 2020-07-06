Cheyenne police say they confiscated a lot of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend despite criticism that they "weren't taking action" against violators.

"It's not like we weren't out there doing it," said Officer David Inman. "It's one of those things where once we leave they just start back up again."

Inman says the Fourth of July is one of the department's busiest nights of the year.

"Unfortunately, we just don't get fireworks calls," he said. "DUIs, disturbances, the fights, there's so much that goes on Fourth of July night, and it fell on a Saturday this year."

"There's only 10 or 12 of us working that night on a shift so we can't be everywhere," he added.

