We Found the Secret Practice Spot for Denver Broncos Drew Lock [PICS]

Drew Lock has us locked in on the upcoming 2020 NFL season. As he continues to hone his skills, we finally have the first sneak peek of Lock's practice spot.

He was working out with Augustine Agyei, the NFL & NFL combine prep lead performance coach, and Nate Smock, a sports performance coach, at Landow Performance.

Agyei posted to Instagram, sharing the "win the day" practice experience.

Smock shared the same picture to his Instagram, but captioned his post as "ready to roll for this upcoming NFL season."

The state-of-the-art Landow Performance Training Facility was designed by Loren Landow to accommodate any workout, no matter what your sport or goal, and Landow himself has "athletically mentored and worked with some of the most respected professionals in sports, athletics and performance communities," according to the Landow Performance website.

