The National Weather Service in Riverton is predicting record-breaking temperatures throughout much of the Cowboy State on Sunday and Monday.

According to a special weather statement, a strong cold front will cross through the state Friday evening through Sunday. After it moves through, temperatures will be subzero to single-digits They're only expected to increase into the teens.

Monday will see even colder lows, with widespread subzero temperatures possible.

The weather service advises exercising caution when going out in order to avoid frostbite.

According to the latest forecast, there is a 100% chance of snow Saturday night. Sunday will only see a high of 12.

That night, it could get as cold as -5.

Then on Monday, it's only expected to get up to 22 with a low of 10. There will be some relative reprieve on Tuesday with a forecasted high of 36.