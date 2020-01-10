Weather Watches Issued For Southern Wyoming For This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds and mountain snow can be expected for southeast and south-central Wyoming this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Winter Storm Watch and a High Wind Watch are in effect through the weekend and into early next week for the wind prone zones and mountain areas. Moderate snow is expected for the mountain areas and will be prolonged starting Saturday and possibly ending early next week at the highest elevations. Travel could be difficult for mountain trails and roads. Use caution. High Winds may also cause travel delays for the interstates Friday and Saturday. More information on expected weather conditions and forecasts can be found at Weather.Gov/Cheyenne.''