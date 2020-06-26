The Director of ‘Wedding Crashers’ Finally Has An Idea For a Sequel

Wedding Crashers, starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson as a pair of hard-partying dudes who love [checks notes] crashing weddings, grossed over $200 million in 2005, becoming one of the five biggest domestic hits of the year. Three of the other four biggest hits of the year all got sequels, but not Wedding Crashers, which is sort of surprising, since the movie was hugely successful, didn’t cost that much to make, and was seemingly very easy to duplicate. (They [checks notes again] crash wedding again. Or maybe a few bar mitzvahs.)

The film’s director, David Dobkin, explained why 2 Weddings 2 Crashers never happened in an interview with Uproxx about his very fun new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Dobkin said the studio wanted another Wedding Crashers “by Monday morning of opening weekend” of its release. He even discussed the possibility with Vaughn and Wilson but, Dobkin explained, “I don’t want to make the same movie again.”

The studio would ask for a sequel almost every year — and every year he’d say no, but then a few years ago Dobkin realized that there could be a way to make a sequel fun and different, simply because they’ve waited so long to make it. More than 15 years later, the characters would be older, and they crashing would look a lot different. Here’s how he described the idea:

My friends that are in their late 40s who, either their marriages didn’t work out or they never even necessarily ended up with the girl that they wanted to marry. In either version, you can’t just have the life you want because you want it. And when you get later in age and you find that even going out dating is weird and strange and you’re looked at as a bit of an old man. I was like, that’s funny. How can we take that? That would be the story I would want to see of these two guys, and so we started hashing it out and we played around with it. It seems very promising.

Dobkin says the movie is still just an idea, although he “connected” with both stars in recent weeks and “there’s something that may be close.” Right now no one is having weddings to crash, so take your time guys.