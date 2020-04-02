Wednesday Record of 1,000 U.S. COVID-19 Deaths in a Single Day

On Wednesday, the U.S. reached 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, double the worst daily death toll of the flu.

Two of America's most deadly illnesses are the flu and lung cancer, according to the Coloradoan.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 had more U.S. deaths in a single day more than the flu and lung cancer record death toll in a single day, combined.

To gain some perspective, the previous record for a single day in the U.S. was Tuesday, with 504 deaths.

Since coronavirus came to the U.S. in late January, 5,148 people have died with over 216,768, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus tracker.

In the next two weeks those numbers could more than double, according to Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Which would surpass America's number one killer, heart disease, which sees about 1,772 deaths per day, according to the CDC.

Dr. Fauci cautions that the virus could become a recurring event and said the U.S. should prepare for a possible cycle in the fall of 2020.

