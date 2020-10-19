Weekend Precipitation Helps Mullen Fire Containment

As of Monday morning (October 19, 2020), The Mullen fire was at nearly 177,000 acres in the Medicine Bow National Forest. The fire, about 30 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming is now about 69% contained, according to officials.

Weekend precipitation helped crews gain ground in the battle against the fire. More rain and snow is expected to fall on the fire this week. Officials estimate that full containment could be possible by the end of the month.

Highlights from the US Forest Service's Monday update:

Containment lines increased around most of the eastern edge of the fire. The western and southern edges remain contained.

Suppression efforts continue in Foxborough, Fox Park, and Porter Creek in anticipation of reentry into these areas.

Chipping and brushing operations continue to occur in the northwest area of the fire as weather permits.

Landowners with private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities are invited to submit questions or concerns about repair efforts to 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, address, phone number, inquiry, question, or concern. Email subject line: Private Land Suppression Repair.

Those requesting a permit to remove property on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests can email 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, contact information, description and location of property. Email subject line: Personal Property Recovery Permits.

Hazards abound in the burned areas. Residents should remain alert and take precautions around fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks, and heavy equipment.

A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range and is being evaluated daily.

For evacuation and closure area information, please refer to the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page.

MORE: How You Can Support People Affected by the Mullen Fire

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state