Weeks Without Sports – German Beer Balancing

It is good to hear that Major League Baseball games will be happening this year. Looks like mostly all of the games will be played in the hot Arizona heat, so that no one gets any of that "corona" on them. But, with weeks gone by and no sports to watch, people are starting to lose their minds. Alternative sports have been showing up in trending posts online. Sports like table tennis and beer pong have been getting big views online. But, in Germany, a different kind of beer related sport is happening. It is a game that involves balancing your beer like a marionette controlling a puppet. The goal is to get the beer into your mouth without using your hands. Soon to be an Olympic sport? Fingers crossed.

