Welcome Home to Returning Wyoming National Guard Soldiers

I had a phone call from a listener this morning that reminded me of something that should never be forgotten. Wyoming National Guard members are returning home with little fanfare due to the ongoing pandemic.

Soldiers returning from service for our country should never be overlooked. That's why I especially appreciated the phone reminder today. I found this welcome home video shared recently on the Wyoming National Guard Facebook page.

Thank you to all of the members of Charlie Company. Because of social distancing and the quarantine, we can't gather together to give you the big welcome home you deserve. But, please know that your service and sacrifice is always appreciated and remembered.

