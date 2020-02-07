Wendy’s Announces New Breakfast Menu Coming Soon

Soon your local Wendy's in Cheyenne will have an all new breakfast menu to choose from as soon as next month.

Beginning on March 2nd, Wendy's new breakfast menu will include such items as the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, and Frosty-ccino.

Wendy's U.S. president and chief commercial officer, Kurt Kane stated in a press release:

People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2...Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the quality ingredients that have long set Wendy’s apart from the competition

Wendy's even took to Twitter to go along with the initial announcement...and to throw a little shade toward one of their competitors.

The tweet(s) is a good reminder of just how on-point and Wendy's Twitter game is. Seriously, follow them, you'll enjoy it.

For a better idea of what Wendy's breakfast menu will have available, check it out here.

Cheyenne's Wendy's locations are at the following addresses: 2520 E. Lincolnway, 1830 Dell Range Blvd, and 3305 W. College Dr.